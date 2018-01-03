Coast Union drops 4 games, but chemistry improves

Coach Tim May didn’t expect his young and relatively inexperienced basketball team to celebrate victorious moments at the Desert Christian Tournament over the holiday recess. And indeed, the Broncos lost all four games to tougher, more developed squads in the tournament, which ran from Dec. 27-30.
Coast Union fell to Desert Hot Springs, Pacifica Christian of Santa Monica, Xavier Prep of Palm Desert and Desert Christian Academy of Bermuda Dunes. Three of those four teams have winning records.
The Broncos fell to 2-6 overall on the season.
Nonetheless, the team achieved one of May’s goals: to develop off-the-court chemistry.
“When you are in a hotel room and dining with each other, it’s hard not to talk with one another and interact,” even in an era when digital technologies occupy young people’s attention, he pointed out.
Moreover, the Broncos showed their coach they are learning how to continue to compete even when being out-played — and when they are well behind in the fourth quarter.
What interests May now is how well the team does prior to launching the Coast Valley League at home against Shandon on Jan. 9.
The Broncos play Santa Barbara’s Providence High School (Jan. 3), and Fresno Christian (Jan. 5).
Both those games will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and will stream live online at www.1035ktea.com.
