Coast Union girls win 2 of 3 at Garces soccer tourney

The Coast Union girls varsity soccer team won two out of three games at the annual Garces Soccer Tournament in Bakersfield this past weekend.
On Friday, Dec. 15, Coast nipped Chavez 1-0. The following day, Coast was shaded by Sutter 1-0, before rebounding to squeak by Wasco 1-0.
The boys varsity soccer squad defeated Firebaugh 4-1 at Garces on Friday, Dec. 15, but lost 3-2 to Central Valley Christian the next day.
The Broncos also found themselves in the short end of a 6-2 score at the hands of Tranquillity on Dec. 16.
Never miss a local story.
The next home soccer match for the boys is on Friday, Jan. 5 against Fresno Christian at 5:15 p.m. The girls team entertains Providence at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.
Comments