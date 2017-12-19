Junior Gabby Cisneros is one of the key players Coach Brooklin Brumund counts on this season.
Junior Gabby Cisneros is one of the key players Coach Brooklin Brumund counts on this season. Mark Wahls
Cambrian: Sports

Coast Union girls win 2 of 3 at Garces soccer tourney

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

December 19, 2017 04:29 PM

The Coast Union girls varsity soccer team won two out of three games at the annual Garces Soccer Tournament in Bakersfield this past weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 15, Coast nipped Chavez 1-0. The following day, Coast was shaded by Sutter 1-0, before rebounding to squeak by Wasco 1-0.

The boys varsity soccer squad defeated Firebaugh 4-1 at Garces on Friday, Dec. 15, but lost 3-2 to Central Valley Christian the next day.

The Broncos also found themselves in the short end of a 6-2 score at the hands of Tranquillity on Dec. 16.

The next home soccer match for the boys is on Friday, Jan. 5 against Fresno Christian at 5:15 p.m. The girls team entertains Providence at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

