‘Motivated’ Broncos bounce back with boys soccer win

Having been humbled by Santa Maria 10-3 at home on Thursday Dec. 7, the Coast Union boys soccer team bounced back and bested Bakersfield Christian, 3-1, in Cambria the following day.
According to coach Omar Catalan, his team was “really motivated” against Bakersfield, and exhibited “better play.” Sophomore Emany Plasencia had a pair of goals against Santa Maria and one against Bakersfield. Senior Leo Martinez also scored against Santa Maria.
In the Bakersfield game, senior Fidel Figueroa and freshman Salvador Aguilar chipped in with goals. Freshman Cristian Castillo had 15 blocks of Bakersfield Christian shots on goal.
Asked if he is the main voice to stir up passions before and during a game, Catalan explained that he expects his team leaders to share that responsibility with him.
Never miss a local story.
The next home match for the varsity is Jan. 5 against Fresno Christian, a 5:15 p.m. start time. Meanwhile ,the team travels to the annual Garces Tournament in the San Joaquin Valley on Dec. 15 and 16.
GIRLS
The Coast Union girls soccer squad traveled to Santa Maria on Thursday, Dec. 7, looking for its first win of the season. But the Lady Saints took advantage of Coast’s injuries — four players were unable to play — and defeated the Lady Broncos, 4-0.
Notwithstanding the loss, coach Brooklin Brumund said the reserves on her team came up big and battled hard: “The girls played the best game so far. We had every sub available playing, and the score was only 0-1 for the first 60 minutes.”
Coast “just couldn’t hold them … (but) we felt victorious despite the numerical loss,” Brumund added.
The next home match for the girls is Jan. 5 against Fresno Christian, a 3:30 p.m. start time.
Comments