Coast Union boys split 4 soccer games in Atascadero

The Coast Union boys varsity soccer squad finished 2-2 in the annual Cats and Hounds Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2 in Atascadero.
The Broncos defeated Atascadero 3-2 on Friday, thanks to a hat trick by freshman Salvador Aguilar, then nipped Monrovia 1-0 in a second Friday game. The lone Bronco goal was scored by senior Danny Pena.
The team suffered both of its losses Saturday by identical 4-1 scores. Aguilar scored the only goal in both games, against Paso Robles and Dos Pueblos.
Asked if he was surprised at the explosive performance from his freshman player, in which Aguilar accounted for five of the six total Bronco goals during the weekend tournament, coach Omar Catalan said: “No. I expect him to have a big impact on this team and that’s what he did.”
Earlier in the week, on Thursday, Nov. 30, the Broncos hosted Morro Bay, and lost 3-1. Senior Diego Leonardo was credited with the only goal in that match.
Catalan said there is no particular aspect of the game his team needs extra work on. “I’m feeling good right now about the team overall. We’re starting to come together.”
The next home match for the boys is Thursday, Dec. 7, a 3:30 p.m. start time.
GIRLS
It’s been a challenging start for new girls soccer coach Brooklin Brumund, whose team won its opener against an alumni team, but then ran into some tough sledding against Templeton (losing 10-0) and Morro Bay (a 7-1 defeat).
But on Saturday, Dec. 2, the Lady Broncos shaded Marina 2-1 at home. Junior Martha Gomez-Mora scored both goals for Coast Union.
Brumund said those first two defeats did not distract players from “staying positive and optimistic,” and in fact, the team left both losses “united and focused on what we needed to accomplish in practice.”
Brumund said she is “proud of each of them and their persistence to work through the struggle. The skills we have been targeting at practice are ball control and offensive strategies.”
The coach added that her goal “from Day One” is to “build a culture … that is committed and passionate about the game.”
The next home soccer match is against Greenfield High School on Tuesday, Dec. 12, a 3:30 start.
Comments