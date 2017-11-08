Cambrian: Sports

CYAA basketball registration now open for K-8

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

November 08, 2017 9:45 AM

Boys and girls (kindergarten through eighth grade) who want to learn and play basketball in a fun environment this fall are asked to pick up a registration form at the General Store in the West Village, or online at www.cambriacyaa.com.

The Cambria Youth Athletic Association’s fall basketball program it runs through January. Registration is $65 for grades 3 through 8; $40 for kindergarten through second grade. Boys and girls from kindergarten to second grade will learn skills through fun drills.

Grades 3 through 8 will have regular practices, and games, according to coordinator Sarah Mosby. For more information, call Mosby, 209-620-1029.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared 1:47

Watch surveillance video from the morning Sherri Papini reappeared
Surveillance video shows 2 alleged thieves stealing from downtown SLO store 0:33

Surveillance video shows 2 alleged thieves stealing from downtown SLO store

View More Video