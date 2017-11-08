CYAA basketball registration now open for K-8

Boys and girls (kindergarten through eighth grade) who want to learn and play basketball in a fun environment this fall are asked to pick up a registration form at the General Store in the West Village, or online at www.cambriacyaa.com.
The Cambria Youth Athletic Association’s fall basketball program it runs through January. Registration is $65 for grades 3 through 8; $40 for kindergarten through second grade. Boys and girls from kindergarten to second grade will learn skills through fun drills.
Grades 3 through 8 will have regular practices, and games, according to coordinator Sarah Mosby. For more information, call Mosby, 209-620-1029.
