Coast’s Paul Butterfield 40th in SLO County cross country

The last cross country race of the season for Coast Union’s team — as it is every year — is the San Luis Obispo County Championship, this year held at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Oct. 26.
While coach Ayen Johnson said his team “did not perform as well as I expected,” he added that this is “a tough race and there were plenty of big teams competing,” including Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo, Mission Prep, Nipomo and Atascadero.
Meanwhile, the official results show that Coast’s Paul Butterfield came in 40th with a time of 18 minutes, 58.62 seconds in a field of 176 male runners from across the county. Sophomore David Amodei finished 74th (19:58.58) and Diego Leonardo was 140th (22:55.77).
Eder Ramirez was 143rd (23:03.12); David Nolan was 145th (23:18.93); Axel Becerril was 154th (24:11.20); Cesar Hernandez came in 164th (25:10.58); Alam Romo finished 172nd (27:32.41); and David May was 173rd (27:35.48).
On the girls side, Coast’s Bella Raethke finished 32nd (22:43.48) in a field of 107. Vanessa Ramirez was 88th (27:17.12); Crystal Fabela was 91st (27:52.91); Karina Mendoza was 99th (30:02.69); Alondra DeJesus came in 100th (30:33.39); Michelle Acosta was 105th (32:16.93); Emma Sison finished 106th (32:17.35); and Angelina Perez was 107th (39:01.63).
