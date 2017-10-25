VCA ends Coast Union’s gridiron title homes with 72-34 rout

The Coast Union football team went into its football game with Valley Christian Academy on Friday night, Oct. 20, tied with the Lions for the lead in the Coast Valley League; each had two wins, and the Broncos had a possible league championship in their sights.
But all hopes of winning the CVL were dashed as the Lions dominated the Broncos, 72-34. VCA racked up 22 points in each of the first three quarters to bury the Broncos on a cold, windy night in Santa Maria.
Damien Fernandez led the Coast Union rushing attack with 151 yards and two touchdowns; he also caught passes for 105 yards.
Riley Kennedy, playing with a cast on his broken thumb, was repeatedly tackled at the line of scrimmage, and gained just 11 yards on the ground. Kennedy did catch passes for 84 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Quarterback Emany Plasencia gained 20 yards on the ground and threw for 225 yards, including three touchdowns.
On defense, Brian Bautista led all Broncos with 10 tackles and eight assists. Eddie Camacho had eight tackles and two assists; Riley Kennedy had eight tackles and five assists. Christian Castillo had six tackles and one assist; Spencer Magnuson had five tackles and three assists; and Nic Robertson snagged four tackles and had five assists.
On Friday, Oct. 27, the Broncos entertain Shandon — the final game of the season. That 7 p.m. game is broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams live on www.1035ktea.com.
