Damien Fernandez (42) tackles the Valley Christian Academy’s leading rusher, Adam Aldana (24), who gained 325 yards on 25 carries against Coast Union on Friday night, Oct. 20.
Damien Fernandez (42) tackles the Valley Christian Academy’s leading rusher, Adam Aldana (24), who gained 325 yards on 25 carries against Coast Union on Friday night, Oct. 20. Mark Wahls
Damien Fernandez (42) tackles the Valley Christian Academy’s leading rusher, Adam Aldana (24), who gained 325 yards on 25 carries against Coast Union on Friday night, Oct. 20. Mark Wahls

Cambrian: Sports

VCA ends Coast Union’s gridiron title homes with 72-34 rout

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

October 25, 2017 9:43 AM

The Coast Union football team went into its football game with Valley Christian Academy on Friday night, Oct. 20, tied with the Lions for the lead in the Coast Valley League; each had two wins, and the Broncos had a possible league championship in their sights.

But all hopes of winning the CVL were dashed as the Lions dominated the Broncos, 72-34. VCA racked up 22 points in each of the first three quarters to bury the Broncos on a cold, windy night in Santa Maria.

Damien Fernandez led the Coast Union rushing attack with 151 yards and two touchdowns; he also caught passes for 105 yards.

Riley Kennedy, playing with a cast on his broken thumb, was repeatedly tackled at the line of scrimmage, and gained just 11 yards on the ground. Kennedy did catch passes for 84 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Quarterback Emany Plasencia gained 20 yards on the ground and threw for 225 yards, including three touchdowns.

On defense, Brian Bautista led all Broncos with 10 tackles and eight assists. Eddie Camacho had eight tackles and two assists; Riley Kennedy had eight tackles and five assists. Christian Castillo had six tackles and one assist; Spencer Magnuson had five tackles and three assists; and Nic Robertson snagged four tackles and had five assists.

On Friday, Oct. 27, the Broncos entertain Shandon — the final game of the season. That 7 p.m. game is broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams live on www.1035ktea.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Meet SLO County’s only female head brewer

Meet SLO County’s only female head brewer 1:03

Meet SLO County’s only female head brewer
How to taste wine like a pro: Tips from a SLO sommelier 5:42

How to taste wine like a pro: Tips from a SLO sommelier
Crews battle fully engulfed house fire in San Luis Obispo 0:28

Crews battle fully engulfed house fire in San Luis Obispo

View More Video