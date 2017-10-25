Coast Union wins three-way cross country meet

The Coast Union cross country team invited two schools to a home meet Tuesday, Oct. 17, and came away with a convincing winning performance. The Broncos defeated Coastal Christian and SLO Classical Academy, 28-35 (lowest score wins), with top Coast runner Paul Butterfield zipping around the home track in the fastest time, 17 minutes, 38 seconds.
Placing second for Coast was David Amodei (17:38) — which was a personal best. Seventh overall for the Broncos was David Nolan (21:09); Eder Ramirez was eighth overall (21:10); Cesar Hernandez was 10th (21:26); Axel Becceril was 12th (21:45); Diego Leonardo placed 14th (23:17); and David May was 17th (24:20).
Because neither Coastal Christian nor SLOCA had a girls team, Coast won the girls race by forfeit. The Coast girls ran with the boys and the first girl, Bella Raethke, who was 13th overall (21:51); second among girls and 18th overall was Vanessa Ramirez (24:39); Karina Mendoza was 19th overall and third among girls (25:54).
Emma Sison was 20th overall (28:46); Michelle Acosta was 21st overall (28:46); and Angelina Perez was 22nd overall (32:13).
Scarecrow 5K
The 2017 Scarecrow 5K brought 50 adults and 25 young people to Shamel Park — to participate in a fun run to and around the stunningly beautiful Fiscalini Ranch Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Organizer Steve Kniffen said Pepe Gonzalez (25 years of age) took first in the adult category with a time of 17:55, a course record. Tyler Ogillak (10 years old) was tops in the youth category with a time of 19:20. Heidi Proctor set a record for the women’s category, with a time of 23:40.
Kniffen praised the Friends of Fiscalini Ranch Preserve for their help in promoting the event, which benefited the Cambria Youth Athletic Association. “All the grownups got a pumpkin and a handful of people dressed up as scarecrows,” Kniffen added.
