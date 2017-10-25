Coast Union players celebrate Tuesday night, Oct. 24, when they wrapped up regular-season play with a victory over Valley Christian Academy. Coast finished a perfect 10-0 in Coast Valley League play.
Coast Union players celebrate Tuesday night, Oct. 24, when they wrapped up regular-season play with a victory over Valley Christian Academy. Coast finished a perfect 10-0 in Coast Valley League play. Mark Wahls
Cambrian: Sports

Broncos clinch Coast Valley League volleyball crown

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

October 25, 2017 9:39 AM

The Coast Union volleyball team has won the Coast Valley League with a perfect record. The Lady Broncos posted wins over Cuyama Valley on Oct. 17, and over Coastal Christian on Oct. 19.

Coast Union defeated both teams in three straight games. The scores against Cuyama Valley were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-15. And two days later, Coast defeated Coastal Christian 25-12, 25-21 and 25-18 to wrap up the league title.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Lady Broncos wrapped up a perfect 10-0 league season by outlasting Valley Christian Academy in five games.

Coast Union competes in the CIF playoffs beginning next week.

Tennis

Coach Shannon Sutherland’s varsity girls tennis team went on the road and defeated Dunn School on Oct. 18, 13-5.

The doubles team of Octavia Dolan and Martha Gomez swept their competition (6-2, 6-1, 6-0). Alondra Mercado and Karolina Lizaola also swept their Dunn School competition (6-0, 6-1, 6-2).

Kaci Ferguson and Sara McFarland won a single set (4-6, 6-0, 1-6).

Zoe Markham won two of her three singles sets (6-0, 6-2, 4-6). Alyssa Drew also won two of three sets (1-6, 6-0, 6-0). And Ani Corbet was victorious in one set (6-2, 0-6, 4-6).

