Broncos clinch Coast Valley League volleyball crown

The Coast Union volleyball team has won the Coast Valley League with a perfect record. The Lady Broncos posted wins over Cuyama Valley on Oct. 17, and over Coastal Christian on Oct. 19.
Coast Union defeated both teams in three straight games. The scores against Cuyama Valley were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-15. And two days later, Coast defeated Coastal Christian 25-12, 25-21 and 25-18 to wrap up the league title.
On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Lady Broncos wrapped up a perfect 10-0 league season by outlasting Valley Christian Academy in five games.
Coast Union competes in the CIF playoffs beginning next week.
Tennis
Coach Shannon Sutherland’s varsity girls tennis team went on the road and defeated Dunn School on Oct. 18, 13-5.
The doubles team of Octavia Dolan and Martha Gomez swept their competition (6-2, 6-1, 6-0). Alondra Mercado and Karolina Lizaola also swept their Dunn School competition (6-0, 6-1, 6-2).
Kaci Ferguson and Sara McFarland won a single set (4-6, 6-0, 1-6).
Zoe Markham won two of her three singles sets (6-0, 6-2, 4-6). Alyssa Drew also won two of three sets (1-6, 6-0, 6-0). And Ani Corbet was victorious in one set (6-2, 0-6, 4-6).
