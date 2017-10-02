Coast Union cross country, volleyball teams shine

The Coast Union cross country team entertained Mission Prep on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and coach Ayen Johnson was pleased with the results — including a 19-38 victory for the girls team (the lower score wins in cross country).
“It was great to get a win and perform well against a formidable and talented Mission Prep team,” he said in an email interview. “It was a hot day, and (Coast Union’s course) is not an easy course.”
Bella Raethke beat the heat and the female field, coming in first overall in 23 minutes, 10 seconds. Crystal Fabela finished second overall (24:04) against Mission Prep; and Karina Mendoza came in fourth overall (25:43).
Coast’s Emma Sison (27:03) placed fifth; Alondra De Jesus (27:57) was eighth; Michelle Acosta (29:33) took ninth; Vanessa Ramirez (30:09) was 11th; and Angelina Perez (32:51) finished 12th.
Paul Butterfield came in second in 16:46 for the Coast boys. David Amodei (18:30) was fourth, and Diego Leonardo (21:37) finished 10th. David Nolan was 12th (22:01); Eder Ramirez (22:02) finished 13th; Axel Becceril was 15th (23:08); David May was 16th (24:04); and Alam Romo finished the race 18th (24:23).
The next home cross country event for Coast is Oct. 17 against SLO Classical Academy and Coastal Christian.
Volleyball
Coast Union’s volleyball squad continues its success in the Coast Valley League. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Lady Broncos hosted Maricopa and won all three games, 25-15, 25-9, 25-4.
On Sept. 28, Coast traveled to Cuyama Valley, and defeated the Lady Bears in three games, 25-11, 25-10, 25-18.
On Wednesday, Oct. 3 Coast Union hosted Coastal Christian.
Coming into this week, the volleyball team led the Coast Valley League with a 4-0 record. Close behind is Coastal Christian (3-0). The next home match for Coast Union is against Cuyama Valley on Oct. 17, a 5 p.m. event.
