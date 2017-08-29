Cross country season kicks off with Pinedorado Run

The Coast Union cross country team kicks off its fall season by competing in the Pinedorado Run on Sept. 2; the team participates in this event each year prior to the Pinedorado parade. The Pinedorado Run, in fact, begins at Coast Union and continues to the end of the parade route and back to the school.
Coach Ayen Johnson, who shares duties with Jim Hurley, has 11 runners this year, including senior Paul Butterfield, the reigning MVP over the past two years.
Following the Pinedorado Run, the Bronco runners have seven events scheduled:
▪ Sept. 16 at the Morro Bay Invitational
▪ Sept. 20 vs. Santa Maria at Coast Union (3:30 p.m.)
▪ Sept. 27 vs. Mission Prep at Coast Union (3:30 p.m.)
▪ Oct. 7 at Atascadero (BRVG Invitational)
▪ Oct. 14 at the Cal Poly Invitational
▪ Oct. 17 vs. San Luis Obispo Classical Academy at Coast Union (3:30 p.m.)
▪ Oct. 27 at the SLO County Invitational in San Luis Obispo
