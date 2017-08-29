Coast Union’s top runner, senior Paul Butterfield, leads the 2017 Bronco cross country team. Here, he competes in the 2016 Morro Bay Invitational.
Coast Union’s top runner, senior Paul Butterfield, leads the 2017 Bronco cross country team. Here, he competes in the 2016 Morro Bay Invitational. Cambrian file photo
Coast Union’s top runner, senior Paul Butterfield, leads the 2017 Bronco cross country team. Here, he competes in the 2016 Morro Bay Invitational. Cambrian file photo

Cambrian: Sports

Cross country season kicks off with Pinedorado Run

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

August 29, 2017 3:34 PM

The Coast Union cross country team kicks off its fall season by competing in the Pinedorado Run on Sept. 2; the team participates in this event each year prior to the Pinedorado parade. The Pinedorado Run, in fact, begins at Coast Union and continues to the end of the parade route and back to the school.

Coach Ayen Johnson, who shares duties with Jim Hurley, has 11 runners this year, including senior Paul Butterfield, the reigning MVP over the past two years.

Following the Pinedorado Run, the Bronco runners have seven events scheduled:

▪  Sept. 16 at the Morro Bay Invitational

▪  Sept. 20 vs. Santa Maria at Coast Union (3:30 p.m.)

▪ Sept. 27 vs. Mission Prep at Coast Union (3:30 p.m.)

▪  Oct. 7 at Atascadero (BRVG Invitational)

▪  Oct. 14 at the Cal Poly Invitational

▪  Oct. 17 vs. San Luis Obispo Classical Academy at Coast Union (3:30 p.m.)

▪ Oct. 27 at the SLO County Invitational in San Luis Obispo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dive team aids in missing swimmer search

Dive team aids in missing swimmer search 0:37

Dive team aids in missing swimmer search
'Salmon cannon' gives fish a much-needed boost over dams 0:58

'Salmon cannon' gives fish a much-needed boost over dams
Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

View More Video