Head football coach Ron Garcia, in black, teaches blocking strategies during an Aug. 10 practice session at Coast Union High School. The lead blocker is Andres Quintero, and the trail blocker is Luis Aguilar; No. 72 is Nik Robertson.
Head football coach Ron Garcia, in black, teaches blocking strategies during an Aug. 10 practice session at Coast Union High School. The lead blocker is Andres Quintero, and the trail blocker is Luis Aguilar; No. 72 is Nik Robertson. John FitzRandolph Special to The Cambrian
Head football coach Ron Garcia, in black, teaches blocking strategies during an Aug. 10 practice session at Coast Union High School. The lead blocker is Andres Quintero, and the trail blocker is Luis Aguilar; No. 72 is Nik Robertson. John FitzRandolph Special to The Cambrian

Cambrian: Sports

Coast Union looks to improve under new football coach

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

August 16, 2017 9:14 AM

After the Coast Union football team struggled through the past three seasons with a 7-18 record, including a 5-3 mark in the Coast Valley League, new head coach Ron Garcia and offensive coordinator Charlie Casale are committed to building an improved team for school and the Cambria community.

Garcia indicated that Friday, Aug. 11, was the last day student athletes could come out for football, because, as he noted in an email interview, “I wanted to make sure that all players understood the importance of making a commitment from the beginning of the season.”

He may have been reflecting indirectly on the lack of commitment by some Coast football players in 2016, when too few athletes showed up for early workouts, and several arrived too late to be fully indoctrinated into the program.

The 2017 Coast Union team will have 18 players for the eight-man football schedule, a number Garcia believes is adequate. And he praised the team: “Both Coach Casale and myself are pleased with the quality of young men we have on the team. They are very coachable and have great attitudes.”

On the sun-splashed practice field Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10, an enthusiastic group of players — dressed out in full gear, with helmets and pads —responded instantly to Garcia’s quick whistle blasts. The immediate and impressive player response each sharp blast is to clap hands three times in unison.

Both Coach (Charlie) Casale and myself are pleased with the quality of young men we have on the team. They are very coachable and have great attitudes.

Ron Garcia, Coast Union High School’s new head football coach

Clearly, the coach’s strategy is to teach these athletes how to stay in the moment, on the same precise page, which will be a continuing theme while the game-time offensive and defensive strategies are learned and put in place.

“We are very fortunate to get to work with a lot of nice kids,” Garcia explained. “We are going to spend a lot of time teaching the linemen proper technique (especially pulling), as well as perfecting our blocking schemes.”

While Casale worked with the offensive unit on one section of the practice field behind the school, Garcia used his strong voice and mentoring skills to teach linemen the proper blocking techniques.

Garcia announced that the Broncos have added a game to their schedule: Coast will play Desert High in the Mojave Desert on Oct. 13, bringing its total to nine games. Five of those games (beginning Sept. 1) are at home, and four are on the road.

The head coach said those five home games will be “an advantage if we can fill the stands as we have in the past.”

Coast Union football schedule

Sept. 1 — Laton at Coast

Sept. 8 — Coast at Mission Prep

Sept. 15 — Riverdale Christian at Coast

Sept. 22 — Kings Christian at Coast

Sept. 29 — Coast at Maricopa

Sept. 6 — Cuyama Valley at Coast

Oct. 13 — Coast at Desert High, Mojave

Oct. 20 — Coast at Valley Christian Academy

Oct. 27 — Shandon at Coast

Note: All game times 7 p.m., except the game at Desert High, which is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 0:59

See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach
Sea otters lounge in the seaweed in Morro Bay 1:13

Sea otters lounge in the seaweed in Morro Bay

View More Video