Coast Union supervisor serves up a strong showing at fair

Christina Lawson takes on tough physical tasks because she enjoys getting out of her comfort zone and into her competitive zone. Lawson’s comfort zone is serving Coast Union High School as supervisor of food and nutritional services.
Her competitive zone was on display July 30 at the California Mid-State Fair, when she competed — before a large crowd at the Headliner Stage — in the Strongest Man/Strongest Woman contest. She competed in the middleweight division, going up against four other women in five events.
In the Log Clean and Press — lifting a 120-pound log over one’s head as many times as possible — Lawson managed the feat three times, placing fourth in that category.
The Tire Dead-lift event required the women to lift a huge 325-pound tire. Lawson tied for second in that event.
In the Arm Over Arm Truck Pull — pulling a large Dodge truck from 100 yards away with a heavy rope — Lawson placed first. The Hercules Hold featured the challenge of lifting stones weighing from 113 pounds to 235 pounds. Lawson placed third in that event.
In the Atlas Stone Series, where contestants were asked to lift a 250-pound “stone,” Lawson tied for second.
Lawson is a member of SLO Strong — sponsor of the Mid-State Fair event — who works out regularly and trains monthly with like-minded women who are seriously into fitness (including power-lifting). This was her first competition in the Strongest Woman competition.
Fitness has been a consistent part of Lawson’s life because it “makes me happy” and “keeps me sane,” she said during a phone interview Aug. 2.
The cafeteria supervisor said she’s looking forward to being be back to her workplace comfort zone on Aug. 22, as Coast Union launches its 2017-18 school year, and students line up at lunchtime for their nutritional repast.
