The Cambria Youth Athletic Association girls Under 14 soccer team is seen in this photo from Nov. 20, 2014. Youth soccer sign-ups for the coming season close Aug. 7. Courtesy photo/file

Cambrian: Sports

Youth soccer sign-ups close Aug. 7 in Cambria

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

August 02, 2017 8:51 AM

The last day for boys and girls ages 4 to 17 to sign up for the fall soccer program is Aug. 7, according to Chris Gutierrez, organizer for Cambria Youth Athletic Association.

There are six divisions, the Under 6, Under 8 are coed; and Under 10, Under 12, Under 14 and Under 18 will be all-girls and all-boys teams.

The cost of signing up for soccer is $60, and the General Store in the West Village is the place to sign up. Sign-ups are based on a player’s age as of Aug. 1.

More information is available by calling Gutierrez, 805-909-7806.

