Youth soccer sign-ups close Aug. 7 in Cambria

The last day for boys and girls ages 4 to 17 to sign up for the fall soccer program is Aug. 7, according to Chris Gutierrez, organizer for Cambria Youth Athletic Association.
There are six divisions, the Under 6, Under 8 are coed; and Under 10, Under 12, Under 14 and Under 18 will be all-girls and all-boys teams.
The cost of signing up for soccer is $60, and the General Store in the West Village is the place to sign up. Sign-ups are based on a player’s age as of Aug. 1.
More information is available by calling Gutierrez, 805-909-7806.
