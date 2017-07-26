The Slabtown Rollers Cycling Club serenade the judges at the 2014 Pinedorado Parade.
The Slabtown Rollers Cycling Club serenade the judges at the 2014 Pinedorado Parade. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
The Slabtown Rollers Cycling Club serenade the judges at the 2014 Pinedorado Parade. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Cambrian: Sports

Slabtown Rollers plan Pinedorado bike extravaganza

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

July 26, 2017 8:59 AM

Tom Parsons is the president of Cambria’s bike group, the Slabtown Rollers. This year, instead of a float for the Pinedorado Parade, the Rollers are putting together a plan that will hopefully bring upwards of 100 cyclists to the parade.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, on Main Street.

The Rollers would like to see a “wide diversity” of bikes, including unicyclists, riders on “tall bikes,” and young people on unique bikes. The only rule that will be imposed is that every rider must wear a helmet. Even if it takes up to five minutes or more for all the one hundred cyclists to pass by, the Rollers believe their entry will make a point about safe cycling.

“We want riders from 2 years old to 100 years old,” Parsons explained.

For more information on the parade, contact Parsons or Jim Pitton at the Cambria Bike Kitchen, or any member of the Slabtown Rollers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Keith Urban in concert at the Mid-State Fair

Watch Keith Urban in concert at the Mid-State Fair 1:21

Watch Keith Urban in concert at the Mid-State Fair
Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say 0:16

Man slaps cellphone out of teen's hand in altercation, Pismo police say
Watch a powered paraglider sail into the sunset in Morro Bay 1:40

Watch a powered paraglider sail into the sunset in Morro Bay

View More Video