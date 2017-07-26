Slabtown Rollers plan Pinedorado bike extravaganza

Tom Parsons is the president of Cambria’s bike group, the Slabtown Rollers. This year, instead of a float for the Pinedorado Parade, the Rollers are putting together a plan that will hopefully bring upwards of 100 cyclists to the parade.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, on Main Street.
The Rollers would like to see a “wide diversity” of bikes, including unicyclists, riders on “tall bikes,” and young people on unique bikes. The only rule that will be imposed is that every rider must wear a helmet. Even if it takes up to five minutes or more for all the one hundred cyclists to pass by, the Rollers believe their entry will make a point about safe cycling.
“We want riders from 2 years old to 100 years old,” Parsons explained.
For more information on the parade, contact Parsons or Jim Pitton at the Cambria Bike Kitchen, or any member of the Slabtown Rollers.
