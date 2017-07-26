Cambria Reds player stars for Los Osos team at Coast Union

Families from Visalia, Lompoc, Bakersfield and Orcutt brought their baseball-playing sons to a cooler climate at Coast Union’s Leffingwell and Scott Rock fields Saturday, July 22 for the annual Grand Slam Classic tournament.
These baseball travel teams paid $575 each to participate in the tournament.
There were also games in Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo and Los Osos.
Cambria Reds player Robert Saunders, who was invited to play for the Los Osos Bears, an 11-and-under team, pitched against the Lompoc Vipers at Leffingwell. Saunders pitched three innings, and ripped a base hit that drove in two Bears.
The Vipers beat the Bears, 11-8.
Comments