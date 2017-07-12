Cambria Reds players (Emi Pena holding water bottle; Anhase Martin to Pena’s right), along with other members of the Coast Intermediate All-Stars, joyfully point at Reds player Michael Sison on the ground. Sison’s walk-off hit won a state tournament game 12-11 for Coast on Saturday, July 8.
Cambria Reds players (Emi Pena holding water bottle; Anhase Martin to Pena’s right), along with other members of the Coast Intermediate All-Stars, joyfully point at Reds player Michael Sison on the ground. Sison’s walk-off hit won a state tournament game 12-11 for Coast on Saturday, July 8. Jonathan Sison
Cambria Reds players (Emi Pena holding water bottle; Anhase Martin to Pena’s right), along with other members of the Coast Intermediate All-Stars, joyfully point at Reds player Michael Sison on the ground. Sison’s walk-off hit won a state tournament game 12-11 for Coast on Saturday, July 8. Jonathan Sison

Cambrian: Sports

Cambria standout drives in winning run for Little League stars

Special to The Cambrian

July 12, 2017 9:12 AM

The Coast Intermediate All-Star Little League team, vitalized by three talented members of the Cambria Reds, won a state tournament thriller 12-11 on Saturday, July 8, then lost a heartbreaker 7-6 on Sunday July 9 — and Monday, coming through the loser’s bracket, “their great run came to an end in a 13-2 loss,” said Cambria Reds coach Matt Saunders.

In order to get to the third round of the State Baseball Intermediate Little League playoffs, the Coast Intermediate All-Star team first defeated Atascadero All-Stars in June, and next they beat the Foothill All-Stars (from Ventura). Their success was driven in part by the efforts of Cambria Reds’ standouts Emi Pena, Michael Sison and Anhase Martin.

On Saturday, the Coast team had its back to the wall (in the third round) as it was trailing the Ladera Ranch All Stars 11-10 in the bottom of the seventh inning on the Chapparosa Park Little League field at Laguna Niguel in Orange County.

There were two outs. The Reds’ Michael Sison was at the plate for Coast with the bases loaded and a 3-2 count. It was an ending “straight out of Hollywood,” Michael’s father Jonathan Sison wrote in a text.

Michael proceeded to rip a ground ball single into right field, which scored the tying and winning runs for Coast. That walk-off base hit gave Coast an exhilarating 12-11 victory in this state tournament for Little Leaguers.

In that game, Michael went 2-for-3 at the plate. Pena had two hits, and Martin had a hit, walked once and scored a pair of runs for Coast.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (July 9), Coast fell behind by five runs early against a team called Luckie Waller All-Stars from Orange County. Notwithstanding that he had injured his left hand Saturday, Martin, who throws right and bats right, pitched four quality innings for Coast. He gave up two hits, a walk and one unearned run through four innings.

Coast battled back but couldn’t deliver the key hit with men in scoring position. They ended up on the short end of a 7-6 score.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the Paso Robles 87th annual Pioneer Day Parade and free bean feed

Watch the Paso Robles 87th annual Pioneer Day Parade and free bean feed 2:05

Watch the Paso Robles 87th annual Pioneer Day Parade and free bean feed
State Parks plans to transform Highway 1 near Piedras Blancas 0:29

State Parks plans to transform Highway 1 near Piedras Blancas
Mindbody helps girls get into tech with new event 1:56

Mindbody helps girls get into tech with new event

View More Video