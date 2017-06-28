Emi Pena is seen here at bat Saturday, June 24, in Los Osos against the Foothill Intermediate All-Stars from Ventura. Along with his Cambria Reds teammates Michael Sison and Anhase Martin, Pena is playing with the Coast Intermediate All-Stars in a summer Little League tournament.
Emi Pena is seen here at bat Saturday, June 24, in Los Osos against the Foothill Intermediate All-Stars from Ventura. Along with his Cambria Reds teammates Michael Sison and Anhase Martin, Pena is playing with the Coast Intermediate All-Stars in a summer Little League tournament. Matt Saunders
Emi Pena is seen here at bat Saturday, June 24, in Los Osos against the Foothill Intermediate All-Stars from Ventura. Along with his Cambria Reds teammates Michael Sison and Anhase Martin, Pena is playing with the Coast Intermediate All-Stars in a summer Little League tournament. Matt Saunders

Cambrian: Sports

June 28, 2017 8:56 AM

Cambria Little Leaguers help all-stars win a pair in Los Osos

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

The Coast Little League Intermediate All-Star team continued its winning ways this past weekend, defeating the Foothill Intermediate All-Stars (from Ventura) 15-3 on Friday, June 23, and 9-4 on Saturday, June 24, at Monarch Elementary School in Los Osos.

Three members of the Cambria Reds team, Emi Pena, Michael Sison and Anhase Martin — key players in Coast’s wins over Atascadero All Stars on June 10 — helped propel the Coast Little League All-Stars.

Pena had two hits and drove in two runs Friday; he had an RBI on Saturday. Martin was blazing hot all weekend. On Friday he had four hits, scored three runs and drove in five runs. On Saturday, Martin chipped in with four hits, scored four runs and stole six bases.

The Intermediate 50/70 Southern Section 1 Little League tournament continues on July 8; Coast All-Stars play Laguna Nigel in Southern California, according to Reds coach Matthew Saunders.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 4:16

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase
Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita 0:11

Hill Fire burns east of Santa Margarita
Man runs for his life as Hill Fire chases him off Huer Huero Road property 0:50

Man runs for his life as Hill Fire chases him off Huer Huero Road property

View More Video