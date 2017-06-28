Cambria Little Leaguers help all-stars win a pair in Los Osos

The Coast Little League Intermediate All-Star team continued its winning ways this past weekend, defeating the Foothill Intermediate All-Stars (from Ventura) 15-3 on Friday, June 23, and 9-4 on Saturday, June 24, at Monarch Elementary School in Los Osos.
Three members of the Cambria Reds team, Emi Pena, Michael Sison and Anhase Martin — key players in Coast’s wins over Atascadero All Stars on June 10 — helped propel the Coast Little League All-Stars.
Pena had two hits and drove in two runs Friday; he had an RBI on Saturday. Martin was blazing hot all weekend. On Friday he had four hits, scored three runs and drove in five runs. On Saturday, Martin chipped in with four hits, scored four runs and stole six bases.
The Intermediate 50/70 Southern Section 1 Little League tournament continues on July 8; Coast All-Stars play Laguna Nigel in Southern California, according to Reds coach Matthew Saunders.
