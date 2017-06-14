Youth soccer sign-ups for Cambria’s fall season open

Boys and girls 4 to 17 years of age who enjoy playing soccer are encouraged to sign up for the fall program, which begins in September. Under the leadership of the Cambria Youth Athletic Association (CYAA), kids are urged to sign up by the end of June by filling out a registration form at the General Store in the West Village.
Practice for all six divisions begins in August, and the cost per player is $60.
Placement on teams is determined by age of child as of Aug. 1. The divisions are broken down into the following: the “Under 6” and “Under 8” age divisions are coed teams. The “Under 10,” “Under 12,” “Under 14,” and “Under 18” teams will be all-girls and all-boys teams.
The CYAA is seeking volunteer coaches to help instruct the players and lead the teams. Those interested should contact Chris Gutierrez at the General Store, 805-909-7806. The CYAA is also putting out a call for sponsors to help defray the costs of the program.
Comments