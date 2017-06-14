Cambria trio shines in all-star team’s rout of Atascadero

Coast Union baseball is finished for this season, but three future Broncos are still competing, and they played at a high level Saturday, June 10, during Little League games between the Coast All-Stars and the Atascadero All-Stars at Monarch Elementary School in Los Osos.
Michael Sison, Emi Pena and Anhase Martin, outstanding players on the Intermediate Cambria Reds, joined all-star players (in the 13-and-under age group) from Morro Bay, Cayucos and Los Osos in a doubleheader against the Atascadero All-Stars.
The talented Coast team won both games, by scores of 11-1 and 26-2. In the opening game, Sison played catcher, Martin was in left field, and Pena also played in the outfield and was a pinch runner.
(Sison’s father, Jonathan Sison, said his son was so eager to take part in these games that he slept in his baseball uniform Friday night before the games.)
Pena had a hit, a stolen base and an RBI; and Martin contributed a pair of hits, stole three bases, scored three runs, and made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch early in the first game, which was called after five innings under the “mercy rule.”
In the second game, also shortened under the mercy rule, the Coast team scored four runs in the first, 12 in the second, and 10 in the fourth, after which the game was called.
Martin pitched three shutout innings, hit a three-run homer, drove in seven runs and scored four. He also played center field after his pitching duties were over.
Pena chipped in with two hits, drove in two runs, and scored twice. Sison had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run.
On Saturday, June 17, the 12-and-under Coast All-Stars – featuring Cambria Reds players Caiden Kennedy and Robert Saunders – play the Nipomo All-Stars in Nipomo at 12:30 p.m.
