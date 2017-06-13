Cambria Reds’ Aiden Casper wins Kniffen Little League award

The Little Leaguers and coaches from the Cambria Reds have voted for Reds player Aiden Kasper to be the recipient of the Steve Kniffen Award for 2017.
The award, named after longtime youth baseball advocate and Coach Steve Kniffen, is given annually to the 12-year-old player who best demonstrates outstanding leadership on and off the field, sportsmanship and a true love of the game.C
Reds Coach Matt Saunders said, “From Day One, Aiden has always been a quiet, positive leader on our team. He always has a word of encouragement for his teammates, and never gets overly upset.”
Saunders said he has never witnessed Kasper slamming his helmet or glove to the ground in frustration.
“His love of the game of baseball is unparalleled,” and he “truly embodies” everything the Kniffen Award represents, the coach explained.
Reds assistant coach Gary Stephenson, noting that the vote was quite close this year, said, “Aidan is a deserving winner. He’s always a great kid who has an obvious and deep love of the game.”
Echoing Saunders’ comment, Stephenson reported that Kasper “is a great sport and a quiet leader who leads by example.”
Previous Kniffen Award winners include: Alexis Mireles (2011), the first year of the award; Will Stephenson and Thor Ronemus (2012); Chase Volz and Edgar Nunez (2013); Carlos Guizar (2014); Emany Plasencia (2015); and Zach Stephenson in 2016.
