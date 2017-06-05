Cambria Red Sox claim Little League title with 8-1 win

The Cambria Red Sox won the Coast Little League AAA Minors championship Saturday June 3. From left: Tony DeAlba, Cameron Lehreman, Alonso Palma, Giovanni Garcia, Jack May, Dane Volz, Jovan Merlos, Andrea Aguilar, Daniel Stoothoff, Alex DeAlba and Koa Crampton. Back row: Coach David Stoothoff and assistants Carmen Gonzales and Torsten Volz. Not pictured is assistant Jerardo DeAlba. John FitzRandolph Special to The Cambrian