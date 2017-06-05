Four Coast Union players make all-league baseball team

Four players on the Coast Union baseball team, which won the Coast Valley League (CVL) and reached the third round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs, have been placed on the all-CVL first team for 2017.
Those players are junior Riley Kennedy, junior Chase Volz, senior Thor Ronemus and senior Auggie Johnson. Meanwhile, senior Jack MacKinnon and junior Will Stephenson made the all-CVL second team, and freshman Spencer Magnuson was given honorable mention by the league.
The CVL also honored Coast Union baseball as the team that best reflected sportsmanship during the 2017 season.
Coast Union Coach Brian Machado gave Kennedy the team MVP award. The junior hit a solid .350 (18 hits and 13 runs scored in 50 at-bats). Kennedy also excelled on the mound, finishing the season with a 2.07 ERA and striking out 16 batters in 27 innings.
Johnson, who hit an impressive .379 and led the team with six stolen bases, received the Coach’s Award. Ronemus, who hit .356, slugged two home runs and drove in 17 runs, was given the Best Offense Award by Machado.
Center fielder MacKinnon, who made it look easy by running down and catching deep drives and wind-blown short fly balls all season — and did not commit a single error — was given the Best Defense Award. MacKinnon hit .333 and only struck out twice in 42 at-bats.
The Broncos will be losing three seniors (Ronemus, Johnson and MacKinnon) to graduation, but a good crop of this year’s freshmen (including Magnuson, David Amodei, Nate Markham and Emany Plasencia) will move into leadership positions on the 2018 squad.
