T-ball in Cambria: fun without the competitive pressure

The Dodgers and Giants faced off for some sporting competition Saturday morning, May 27, but it wasn’t those Dodgers and Giants. It was two T-ball teams meeting at the Cambria Grammar School field for a fun game of learning and playing.
There was no final score. These games aren’t meant to teach kids the fundamental rules of baseball. It’s more a matter of introducing them to baseball in a very relaxed, unofficial way.
One of the coaches, Heather Markham, said, “I really don’t think any of these kids will pick up real baseball skills. Some will, but for my kids, it’s a matter of getting them outside to play with other kids.”
Clearly, having very young kids interacting together on a baseball field — even if they’re not sure where to run after hitting the ball off the “T” — is a positive activity for kids and families.
Sponsored by the Cambria Youth Athletic Association (CYAA), Cambria T-ball players range in age from 4½ to 7. They practice on Wednesdays and play on Saturday mornings.
Markham said she is “super proud” that a young Cambria boy with Down syndrome is able to participate with other kids in the T-ball games. “Our society has a tough time with inclusion,” she said, but the boy’s mom brings him to the games, and they “work on one thing each day, and then see how it goes.”
Moreover, Markham added, the boy’s presence helps teach the other children, “how to be around someone who’s not exactly like you.” The next two T-ball games will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, and Saturday, June 10, at Cambria Grammar School.
About T-ball
For more information on T-ball, and on the 2017 CYAA soccer schedule (signups for boys and girls from 4 to 17 years of age available through June), visit www.cambriacyaa.com.
