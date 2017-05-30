Cambria Reds’ rally falls just shy in Little League season finale

The Cambria Reds hosted the Pirates on Tuesday, May 23, their final game before the playoffs begin; and though they lost 15-12, the Reds can feel good about roaring back from a 15-5 fifth-inning deficit to make it close.
In fact, the Reds scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh, and coach Matt Saunders said his team’s ability to “put up 12 runs against the team with the best record in the league was very impressive and gives us all confidence going into the playoffs.”
The Reds were scheduled to face the Pirates again Wednesday, May 31 in the first round of the playoffs.
Saunders credits Alan Nunez with helping the team come back from that 15-5 deficit by knocking in four runs with a homer. Nunez was four-for-four on the day, and Ryan Kasper also homered for the Reds.
“There’s lots of energy going into the playoff games,” Saunders said
The previous week, the Reds lost a pair of games, but the Cambria Red Sox were victorious in their only outing, beating the Athletics 18-7 on Saturday, May 20.
On Wednesday, May 17, he Reds entered the last inning in a 10-10 tie against the Pirates. But the Pirates scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, and the Reds couldn’t score in their half of the seventh. Final score: 13-10, Pirates.
Saunders said his team “battled so hard and passionately … and even though they lost the game, I couldn’t have been any more proud of an amazing group of young men.”
On Saturday, May 20, Saunders was missing four key players and lost to the Blue Jays, 11-2. Still, the coach praised the “beautiful pitching performance by Anhase Martin,” who struck out 10 batters in four innings.
As for the Red Sox, their 18-7 win Saturday, May 20 featured great plays in the field by Dane Volz, Tony DeAlba and Alex DeAlba. Jack May pitched effectively, striking out five in two scoreless innings.
Daniel Stoothoff had three hits and knocked in four runs for the Red Sox, and Giovanni Garcia chipped in with three hits. Andrea Castillo also had a solid day in the field and at the plate.
The Red Sox finished the regular season with an 8-5 record.
