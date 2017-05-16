Cambria Reds rally from four runs down to win in 7th

The Cambria Red Sox Little League team lost twice this past week, but the Cambria Reds split a pair of games, including a stunning victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday, May 13 — a win, as the saying goes, that was snatched from the jaws of defeat.
The Reds trailed 4-0 at windswept Leffingwell ball field when they came to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning. It is customary for the team to put on their “rally caps” (regular caps inside-out) when they’re behind late in the game, and the Reds did so.
Alan Nunez led off the seventh with a home run blast over the left field fence. Henry Wright doubled, and Ryan and Aiden Kasper each followed with doubles of their own, pulling the Reds within a run at 4-3. Robert Saunders, who had no hits so far this season, came up clutch with a RBI double, pulling the Reds even at 4-4.
It was one of the best baseball moments I personally have been able to be part of.
Matt Saunders, Cambria Reds coach
With a runner on base, and a full count, Emi Pena belted a walk-off home run to right field, ending an amazing comeback for a 6-4 win. Coach Matt Saunders said in an email interview: “It was one of the best baseball moments I personally have been able to be part of.” It was extra sweet since the Reds had lost to the Cubs, 10-7, on Wednesday, May 10.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox lost a close game, 13-12, on Wednesday, May 10. The Red Sox did battle back from a 10-2 deficit though, thanks to a three-run triple from Alex DeAlba and base hits by Andrea Castillo. Coach David Stoothoff gave credit to Jack May and Daniel Stoothoff for their efforts on the mound.
On Saturday, May 13, the Red Sox took it on the chin against the Giants 15-7 at Leffingwell field. DeAlba was once again a standout on offense, coach Stoothoff said.
The next home game for the Reds is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, against the Pirates. The Red Sox are on the road through the end of the season.
