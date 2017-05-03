Cambria Little Leaguers win 3 of 4 games in week

Cambria’s two Little League teams won three out of the four games they played over the past week. The Cambria Reds Intermediate team engaged in a slugfest with the Cubs on Wednesday night, April 26, emerging as 18-15 winners at Lila Kaiser Park in Morro Bay.
Each team hammered out 10 hits, but Reds coach Matt Saunders said his team’s defensive plays in key situations made the difference. On offense, Michael Sison had three hits and drove in five runs. Ahnase Martin chipped in with four runs batted in, and Henry Wright tripled late in the game to keep the Reds’ momentum going.
Alan Nunez, Robert Saunders, Martin and Ryan Kasper handled the pitching chores for the Reds. On Saturday, April 29, the Reds bowed to the Pirates, 12-5. Saunders said his team was “outslugged,” but he gave credit to the Reds for “great strength and resiliency.”
Meanwhile, the Cambria Red Sox, playing in the youngest Little League category (Majors), won an exciting game against the A’s on Wednesday, April 26. The tying and winning runs came home in the last inning thanks to a walk-off double to left field by Koa Crampton. The final score was 11-10, and coach David Stoothoff said he was really proud of his team because they came back to win after being down, 10-5.
Daniel Stoothoff had three hits and scored three runs for the Red Sox. Giovanni Garcia and Jack May each had a pair of hits. Andrea Castillo, Alonso Palma, Uriah Friedman and Jovan Merlos each contributed a hit. Coach Stoothoff gave credit to Merlos’ two-inning, three-strikeout shutout stint in the mound, and he praised the defense led by Alex and Tony DeAlba, Castillo and Dane Volz.
On Saturday, April 29, the Red Sox improved their record to 5-3 by defeating the Diamondbacks, 7-5. The Diamondbacks picked up five runs in the first inning, but the stellar pitching of May, Castillo and Merlos shut them down for the rest of the game. Castillo had two runs scored on two hits; Alex DeAlba had a hit and a RBI; and Cameron Lehreman scored two runs and contributed a hit for the Red Sox.
Great plays on defense saved the game for the Red Sox, coach David Stoothoff explained. Volz, May, Merlos, Castillo and Alex DeAlba all made “great plays,” the coach reported. The next home game for the Red Sox is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, against versus the Diamondbacks; the Reds’ next home tilt is Saturday, May 13, a 10 a.m. start against the Blue Jays.
