Junior David Nolan won all three games in his set against the Paso Robles junior varsity team Thursday, April 27 at Coast Union. Here he competes earlier this season. Debbie Markham Special to The Cambrian

Cambrian: Sports

Coast Union dominates Paso Robles JVs in tennis

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

May 03, 2017 8:11 AM

Despite forfeiting three points at the outset of the match because of the absence of a Coast Union doubles team, the Broncos defeated the Paso Robles junior varsity tennis team at home on Thursday, April 27, by a 12-6 score.

The two doubles teams that were in attendance won their sets. Paul Butterfield and Eric Hollingsead prevailed 6-0, 6-0, 6-3; and Trent Ferguson and Dillyn Barbosa won 7-6 (10-8), 1-6, 6-0 did well against Paso Robles.

Coach Tom Coxwell said the “most exciting moment of the day” was the Ferguson-Barbosa tiebreaker. “These two freshmen are really playing well,” he said.

In singles play, Gio Espinoza won his set 6-3, 6-2, 7-5; David Nolan defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-3, 6-2; and Jesse Hauser won a single game in his set 4-6, 2-6, 6-2.

The last home match of the season was played on Tuesday, May 2, and the Broncos were dominated by Laguna Blanca 16-2. The doubles teams of Ferguson and Barbosa was blanked 6-0, 6-0, 6-0; Hernandez and Seng won a single game, falling 6-0, 6-0, 6-1; and the top doubles team of Butterfield and Hollingsead struggled as well , winning 6-1 but falling 2-6, 2-6.

In singles, Nolan (0-6, 4-6, 6-0), Espinoza (3-6, 3-6, 1-6), and Jesse Hauser (6-7, 0-6, 4-6) had to go up against “their big guns,” Coxwell said.

