Coast Union dominates Paso Robles JVs in tennis

Despite forfeiting three points at the outset of the match because of the absence of a Coast Union doubles team, the Broncos defeated the Paso Robles junior varsity tennis team at home on Thursday, April 27, by a 12-6 score.
The two doubles teams that were in attendance won their sets. Paul Butterfield and Eric Hollingsead prevailed 6-0, 6-0, 6-3; and Trent Ferguson and Dillyn Barbosa won 7-6 (10-8), 1-6, 6-0 did well against Paso Robles.
Coach Tom Coxwell said the “most exciting moment of the day” was the Ferguson-Barbosa tiebreaker. “These two freshmen are really playing well,” he said.
In singles play, Gio Espinoza won his set 6-3, 6-2, 7-5; David Nolan defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-3, 6-2; and Jesse Hauser won a single game in his set 4-6, 2-6, 6-2.
The last home match of the season was played on Tuesday, May 2, and the Broncos were dominated by Laguna Blanca 16-2. The doubles teams of Ferguson and Barbosa was blanked 6-0, 6-0, 6-0; Hernandez and Seng won a single game, falling 6-0, 6-0, 6-1; and the top doubles team of Butterfield and Hollingsead struggled as well , winning 6-1 but falling 2-6, 2-6.
In singles, Nolan (0-6, 4-6, 6-0), Espinoza (3-6, 3-6, 1-6), and Jesse Hauser (6-7, 0-6, 4-6) had to go up against “their big guns,” Coxwell said.
