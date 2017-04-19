Cambria Red Sox lose heartbreaker in final inning

The Cambria Red Sox lost a heartbreaker to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, April 11, 10-9. Red Sox coach David Stoothoff said his team played very well despite giving up three runs in the bottom of the last inning that proved the difference.
Jovan Merlos ripped a pair of home runs for the Red Sox (one was a grand slam). Giovanni Garcia also belted a homer for the Red Sox, and Koa Crampton was credited with his first run batted in.
Stoothoff said his pitchers, Daniel Stoothoff, Jack May and Merlos, all performed well. The team is now 3-3, and the next home game at Leffingwell ball field (against the Athletics) is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
New fence installed
The Cambria Reds and the Cambria Red Sox will both benefit from a new outfield fence at Leffingwell ball field (200 feet from home plate). Reds coach Matt Saunders said the Coast Little League paid for the fence. “They also purchased a new pitching mound, dugout bench, and equipment for field maintenance,” Saunders said.
Saunders and another coach installed the fence, but he offered thanks to the Coast Union grounds crew for “all their help with field improvements,” and he appreciates “their flexibility in helping get the fence installed.”
At Reds batting practice Friday, April 14, Saunders said his top hitter, Ahnase Martin, crushed a home run over the fence, the first blast to clear the new fence.
The next home game the Reds play at Leffingwell will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, against the Cubs.
Comments