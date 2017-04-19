Templeton High tops Coast Union 12-6 on tennis court

Coast Union tennis coach Tom Coxwell reports that after defeating Dunn School so impressively April 11, his squad “had a bit of a letdown against Templeton” on April 12. Coast lost 12-6, but Coxwell is pleased with the continuing fine play by his doubles teams and the fighting spirit of his singles players.
In fact, Coxwell has elevated junior David Nolan to the top singles seed.
“He just fights for every point,” Coxwell said. At Templeton, Nolan battled for one win (1-6, 2-6, 6-2), and against Dunn School, he won two (6-4, 0-6, 6-1).
Gio Espinoza won a single game at Templeton (2-6, 3-6, 6-2), and Coxwell said that although Espinoza is new to tennis in 2017, “he is probably our best at putting the ball where his opponent isn’t.”
Singles player Jesse Hauser, “our most talented player,” is currently “working his way out of a slump,” the coach said. Hauser struggled at Templeton (0-6, 1-6, 5-7).
The top-seeded doubles team of Paul Butterfield and Eric Hollingsead played very competitively at Templeton (6-7, 6-3, 6-0), where the team of Trent Ferguson and Dillyn Barbosa, both freshmen, picked up a win in three sets (2-6, 1-6, 7-5).
Doubles players Cesar Hernandez and Tyler Seng also won a set (0-6, 1-6, 7-5).
The next home match for the tennis team is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 5.
