Spring break extends idle period for Coast Union High baseball team

Because of rainouts and Coast Valley League opponents that don’t have enough players to field a team (Coastal Christian and Cuyama Valley), the Coast Union baseball squad hasn’t played a game since April 6, when the Broncos routed Maricopa 13-3 at home.
They hope to play at Valley Christian Academy next week, on Tuesday, April 25, but coach Brian Machado believes that game may be changed to April 26. In any event, Coast won’t play another home game until May 3 against Dunn School.
Coast Union practices during spring break have seen pretty thin attendance because a lot of players are gone — some on an FFA field trip — and the rain has also hampered practice opportunities.
The Broncos are 5-6 overall, and are tied with Valley Christian Academy for first place in the CVL; both teams coming into this week are 2-0.
