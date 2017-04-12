Coast Union tops Maricopa, lifts Coast Valley League softball record to 3-0

The Coast Union softball team improved its Coast Valley League record to 3-0 with an 18-4 victory at home over the Maricopa Lady Indians on Thursday, April 6. The team used a dozen hits and the quality pitching of Ani Corbet and Serena Valenzuela to secure the victory.
Coast sits atop the CVL standings, tied percentagewise but a half-game ahead of Valley Christian Academy of Santa Maria (2-0), which is the next team the Lady Broncos will face, a road game set for April 25. Maricopa (0-1) is in third place in the CVL.
Corbet threw three innings (giving up no hits and one walk), and Valenzuela finished up the five-inning game with two innings of pitching, surrendering a single hit (she walked five batters). On the season, Corbet has 54 of the team’s 67 strikeouts.
Zoe Markham led the hit parade for Coast with four hits, including a home run. She drove in five runs. Valenzuela and Alyssa Drew each banged out a pair of hits; Valenzuela drove in six runs for Coast Union.
Markham’s four hits raised her batting average to .323. Corbet leads the team with a .400 average, and Valenzuela is close behind at .387. Valenzuela has driven in a dozen runs to lead Coast, and Markham has knocked in 10 runs on the season.
TENNIS
After suffering a 12-6 defeat at Dunn School on March 14, the Bronco tennis squad turned the tables on the Earwigs, defeating Dunn 11-7 at Coast Union on Tuesday, April 11.
Singles player David Nolan won two of three (6-4, 0-6, 6-1); Jesse Hauser also won two of three (1-6, 6-0, 6-4); and Gio Espinoza is credited with one win (0-6, 6-2, 0-6).
In the doubles matches, coach Tom Coxwell’s top team of Eric Hollingsead and Paul Butterfield handled their opponents, 7-5, 6-3, 6-0. Trent Ferguson and Dillyn Barbosa won two of three (6-4, 4-6, 6-1); and Cesar Hernandez and Tyler Seng finished 2-6, 0-6, 6-2.
“I am very proud of these guys — they did very well,” Coxwell said in a phone interview. “The boys have been working really hard and it’s great to see that hard work pay off.”
The next home match for the tennis team is Friday, May 5, against Laguna Blanca; a 3:30 p.m. start time.
