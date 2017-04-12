Cambria Little League teams both notch victories

Both Cambria Little League teams posted victories on Saturday, April 8. The Cambria Reds Intermediate team defeated the Blue Jays 11-3, and the Red Sox, playing in the Majors (the youngest teams), downed the Giants 14-9.
The Red Sox are 3-2 on the season. Coach David Stoothoff got quality pitching from Alex DeAlba, Dane Volz and Jovan Merlos on Saturday. Volz and Merlos each had three hits. Jack May chipped in with a double and drove in three runs.
Daniel Stoothoff had two hits and scored three runs for the Red Sox.
The Cambria Reds, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the season.
“We stopped beating ourselves and handled business,” coach Matt Saunders explained. “It was a solid and clean game all the way around by every player.”
Ahnase Martin pitched three innings, struck out five and allowed a pair of earned runs for the Reds. At the plate, Martin had three hits and scored twice. Ryan Kasper pitched 2.2 innings, struck out six, gave up two hits and one earned run.
The Reds entertained the Pirates on Tuesday, April 11, and were humbled by the Pirates, 21-5. Saunders said his team made nine errors. The Pirates scored six runs in the second inning and eight in the third, and never looked back.
