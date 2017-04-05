Cambria Lions donate netting for Kniffen batting cage

Nine years after Steve and Lori Kniffen first built a baseball batting cage on their property, used by countless Little League and high school players through the years, the netting around the cage took a beating and needed to be replaced.
So the Lions Club of Cambria stepped up and provided new netting (costing roughly $400) for the cage. Lions member Andy Zinn said, “We supported Steve because of his commitment to youth.”
Steve Kniffen, who coaches the Coast Union High School softball team and calls the batting cage “The Baseball Complex on Kerry Avenue,” said it has been his dream to provide facilities for kids who want to learn the game.
“Thanks for helping me perpetuate my dream,” he said in a thank you letter to the Lions Club.
