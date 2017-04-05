Cambria Reds fall in two Little League starts; Red Sox prevail

The Cambria Reds Intermediate Little League team lost a pair of very competitive games recently, games that the Reds were in a position to perhaps win. Against the Cubs on Wednesday, March 29, the Reds fell behind 6-1 after the first inning and never quite climbed back out of that hole, losing 13-5, coach Matt Saunders said.
Pitcher Ahnase Martin had a rocky start but settled down, and Aiden Kasper showed a dandy curve ball as he pitched through the middle innings. Robert Saunders allowed a run in 2-plus innings for the Reds.
At the plate, Emi Pena hit the first home run of his career, and Camden Steeb picked up his first and second hits in the loss.
On Saturday, April 1, the Reds fell to the Blue Jays by a 14-11 score at Leffingwell Field.
Meanwhile, the Cambria Red Sox majors defeated the Angels 8-3 behind three shutout innings from Jovan Merlos. Jack May and Dane Volz also pitched well for the Red Sox. Defensively, the team played a good game, coach David Stoothoff said. Koa Crampton made a nice defensive play that stood out for the Red Sox, now 2-2 on the season.
The next Red Sox home game (Leffingwell Field) is Saturday, April 8, a 2 p.m. start against the Giants. The Reds play the Pirates at Leffingwell
Comments