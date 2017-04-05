Coast Union baseball team earns forfeit victory over Shandon High

There were plenty of good vibes going around the Coast Union High School baseball park Tuesday, April 4, when Shandon High School came to play the Broncos with just eight players. A baseball team, of course, requires at least nine players, so Coast Union Coach Brian Machado showed Shandon some love by loaning several of his players to the Outlaws so a game could be played.
The final score was 11-3 in favor of the Broncos, and it was basically a forfeit by the Outlaws. Coast was credited with a victory, its first Coast Valley League (CVL) win of the season.
But it was a good 5½-inning experience and practice for both teams. For starters, Machado loaned Shandon one of his best pitchers, Chase Volz, along with catcher Nic Robertson.
It seemed odd, because it was, to have Coast Union’s batters facing Volz in a game, and there were some sharply hit line drives against Volz. Machado also loaned Thor Ronemus to the Outlaws, and he pitched several innings.
Meanwhile, Magnus Marthaler was the starting pitcher for the Broncos against the Outlaws, and he blanked the visitors in the short stretch that he pitched.
Other pitchers used by Machado against the Outlaws included Emany Plasencia and David Amodei.
Coming into this week, Riley Kennedy leads Coast Union with a .444 batting average (8 hits in 18 official at-bats); Auggie Johnson is hitting at a .407 clip; Volz has a .316 average and Amodei is hitting .267.
The next home game for Coast Union is Thursday, April 6, against Maricopa High School — a 3:30 p.m. start time.
This will be Coast’s second game in the CVL.
The game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5).
