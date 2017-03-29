Cambria Reds improving despite slow Little League start

The Cambria Reds and Cambria Red Sox (formerly the Cambria Giants) are three games into their Little League season, and new Reds coach Matt Saunders likes what he has seen so far despite his team’s 0-3 record.
“We have not been quite able to hold on to our leads late in games,” Saunders explained in an email interview.
The Reds lost to the Blue Jays 5-4, were downed by the Cubs 9-4, and bested by the Pirates 10-7.
But, he added, “We’re getting better and better each game.”
He explained that the older players on the team — Emi Pena, Alan Nunez and Anhase Martin — are “great leaders and examples for the new/young kids on the team.” In fact Martin, in his final year in Little League, has already belted two home runs and barely missed a third — which turned into a two-run triple — Saunders reported.
The opening home game was slated for Wednesday, March 29, and local Little League fans can see both the Reds and Red Sox in action Saturday, April 1, at Leffingwell Park on the Coast Union campus. The Red Sox play at 10 a.m., and the Reds take on the Blue Jays at 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Cambria Red Sox won their first game against the Diamondbacks, 9-0. Jovan Merlos struck out 10, and Daniel Stoothoff struck out the last four batters, plus Andrea Garcia had three hits and Dane Volz was on base four times, according to coach David Stoothoff.
The Red Sox were nipped 10-9 in their second game (against the Angels) although Volz and Alex DeAlba were effective on the mound, and Cameron Lehreman and DeAlba each had two hits. Giovanni Garcia contributed a run-scoring double for the Red Sox.
