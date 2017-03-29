Practice is the watchword for idle Coast Union boys tennis team

The Coast Union boys tennis squad has not had a match to compete in since Tuesday, March 14, when the team lost to Dunn School, 12-6. And coach Tom Coxwell admitted his players are a bit weary of just practicing and hearing repeated instructions from the coach, like, “Follow through!”; “Hit to the open court!”; “Get your first serve in!”; and “Bend your knees!”
However, practicing is all there is left to do with no matches on the schedule, so Coxwell makes it as interesting as he can using skills honed in years of tennis coaching.
In that match against Dunn School, David Nolan — who Coxwell said “is becoming our most consistent singles player” — won two of his three games, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Giovanni Espinoza won one game (0-6, 6-0, 1-6).
The doubles team of Paul Butterfield and Eric Hollingsead won two of threee (2-6, 6-0, 6-3); and the doubles team of Tyler Seng and Nic Barth, both newcomers to high school tennis, won a game (2-6, 6-4, 2-6).
“I can’t say enough about” Butterfield and Hollingsead, the coach explained in an email. “They are playing really well.”
The next home match for the tennis team is set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, a rematch against Dunn School.
