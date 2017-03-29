Jez Lawson named to Tribune All-County second team

Jez Lawson added another award to his sparkling postseason résumé over the weekend.
The high-energy, gifted senior, whom coach Tim May has called a “once in a generation” player, was placed on The Tribune’s All-County Boys Basketball second team.
Lawson’s honors already included MVP of the Coast Union boys basketball team, MVP of the Coast Valley League, and his designation on the first team All-CIF Division 5A in the Southern Section.
Aside from preseason tournaments, the Broncos do not play teams as deeply talented and as competitive as the Tribune’s first-team selections, who came from Mission Prep, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande. Nevertheless, May said, “it’s still an accomplishment to be selected as one of the top 10 players on the Central Coast.”
May noted that Lawson is the first player in a long time to even qualify for the second team on The Tribune’s list. In fact, May said he doesn’t believe any Bronco player has made The Tribune’s first team since Roberto Covey from the class of 1999, who competed for a Coast Union team May himself played on.
May also said that if Lawson had played on a team in Los Padres League or the PAC-8 in San Luis Obispo County, “he puts up those same, if not better, numbers.”
