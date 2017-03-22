Middle school basketball teams wrap up winning seasons

The Santa Lucia Middle School boys and girls basketball seasons are over, and this year the student athletes played a nonconference schedule against teams in the Coast Valley Prep League (CVPL), hoping to join that league in 2018.
Head coach James Karl and assistant coach Gary Stephenson led the girls A and B teams to wins in five of their last six games, for a combined record of 7-5.
The eighth-grade girls who will be at Coast Union in the fall include Sami Favila, Jasmine Pena, Vivi Nunez, Michelle Acosta, Julie Garcia, Aracely Milan, Dulce Cisneros and Nadia Hernandez.
The boys A and B teams had a combined record of 14-9 for the middle school’s basketball program.
Eighth-graders heading to Coast Union in the fall include Cristian Castillo, Ethan Hoffman, Aidan Kasper and Zack Stephenson.
Coach Karl said, “It was a pleasure to coach such courageous players with big hearts. The camaraderie we all shared and the leadership those eighth-graders exhibited will carry on next year.”
Karl thanked Coast Unified Transportation Director Carrie Brown and the bus drivers for “safely delivering our teams to and from away games.”
