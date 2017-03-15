T-Ball registration March 25 at Cambria Grammar School

Boys and girls from 4 1/2 to 7 years of age are urged to sign up for the fun game of T-Ball on Saturday, March 25, at the Cambria Grammar School lower parking lot. Sign-ups are offered from 1 to 3 p.m. March 25.
The Cambria Youth Athletic Association (CYAA) T-Ball season runs from April 29 through June 10. Registration forms are also available at the General Store in the West Village and at www.cambriacyaa.com.
The cost of playing T-Ball is $50 for each boy and girl. CYAA has openings for coaches for T-Ball, and those interested in coaching — or those seeking more information — can call Trenton Salin at 805-857-7345.
Comments