Paso Robles, Laguna Blanca top Coast Union in tennis

Against a team from a large school like Paso Robles, Coast Union tennis coach Tom Coxwell didn’t expect his players to come out on top March 6 at Coast Union, and indeed the Broncos dropped that match 18-0. But what he did see was some progress.
“We’re playing better and making improvements,” he said.
The doubles team of Paul Butterfield and Eric Hollingsead was defeated, 1-6, 3-6, 3-6, but Coxwell said they are “making a name in doubles tennis. Opposing coaches are asking about them.”
The singles players, David Nolan (1-6, 2-6, 2-6), Jesse Hauser (1-6, 1-6, 3-6), and Gio Espinoza (0-6, 0-6, 2-6), were defeated albeit they scored points against stronger opponents, which pleased the coach.
On March 7, the team traveled to Laguna Blanca and lost that match 15-3, but Coxwell said it was “a far better outing against a really good team. It’s amazing how far a positive attitude will get you maybe not in the score but in the quality of our shots and our placement decisions.”
Nolan, just named “Defensive MVP” for his play on this year’s JV basketball team, showed well at Laguna Blanca (6-2, 0-6, 4-6). Coxwell called Nolan “a fighter I’d always want on my side no matter what the odds.”
The doubles team of Butterfield and Hollingsead played well (2-6, 4-6, 6-4). Doubles partners Trent Ferguson and Dillyn Barbosa also showed well (6-4, 4-6, 6-4). Coxwell said these two freshman “never really played tennis before. … I am so proud of them going up against kids that have been playing for years … with their own private coach.”
On Tuesday, March 14, the Broncos traveled to Dunn School and were defeated 12-6, although Coxwell said it was a “good strong showing” by his team.
The next home match for Coast is Tuesday, March 21, against Dunn School, a 3:30 p.m. start.
CTC Tournament
The Cambria Tennis Club held a Spring Tennis Tournament at Coast Union on Saturday, March 11, and the mix-and-match format ended in a tie for top honors between Ron Fragner and Paul Savage.
Steve Gryte and Peggy Christiansen hosted a Mexican spread at the Jocelyn Center following the tournament. The Cambria Tennis Club maintains and supports the Coast Union tennis courts. The club invites all to “drop-in play” every Saturday morning.
