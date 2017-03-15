Softball team’s struggles continue at Coast Union

The Coast Union softball squad continued its preseason struggles against more polished teams from larger schools last week. Coast lost to the Morro Bay Lady Pirates on Thursday, March 9, 14-0. Serena Valenzuela and Ani Corbet got the only hits in that game for Coast.
On Saturday, March 11, the first game of a home doubleheader against the Lady Panthers from Washington Union High School (1,100 students), Coast Union lost 11-3. Serena Valenzuela and Ayone Stonehill had the two hits for Coast. Holly McHaffie, Keena Valenzuela and Serena Valenzuela scored the runs for the Lady Broncos.
Washington Union won the second game of the doubleheader 17-1. Corbet and Riley Volz each had a pair of hits in that game; Alyssa Drew scored the lone run for Coast and chipped in with one hit, as did Serena Valenzuela.
On Tuesday, March 14, the team traveled to San Luis Obispo to play Mission Prep, and the Lady Royals defeated Coast Union 10-3. Coast had six hits: Keana Valenzuela contributed two hits, including a double, and Alyssa Drew hit a “booming triple,” according to coach Steve Kniffen.
Pitcher Ani Corbet pitched “well enough to win,” Kniffen explained, but the “wheels fell off late” and Coast absorbed another loss.
The next home game for Coast is Thursday March 16, a 3:30 game against the Mission Prep Lady Royals.
