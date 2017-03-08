Coast Union splits first two high school baseball games of 2017

The Coast Union baseball squad is 1-1 so far in the early season, having lost 11-0 to King City on the road Friday, March 3, before coming home to defeat the Kings Christian Crusaders 6-3 on Saturday, March 4.
The Broncos gave up eight hits while managing only five hits against the Crusaders, but Coast was fortunate in collecting key hits in the fourth and fifth innings with men on base en route to a home-opening victory.
Junior hurler Chase Volz used 96 pitches in the seven-inning victory. Volz struck out six, walked one, allowed eight hits and gave up only two earned runs to start the season with a nifty 2.00 earned-run average. Only one batter got an extra base hit (a double) against the right-handed junior.
Freshman third baseman Spencer Magnuson committed one of Coast’s two errors, but Magnuson contributed at the plate, hammering the only extra-base hit (a double) for the Broncos; he drove in a run and scored a run as well.
Junior first baseman Will Stephenson had a tough day at the plate, striking out twice and going hitless. But with Crusaders on first and third with no outs late in the game, Stephenson dove to his right to make a brilliant stab of a line drive, and stepped on the bag to double up the runner. That got Volz out of a jam, and there was a loud and sustained roar of approval from the fans in the bleachers.
Junior Riley Kennedy had a base hit, stole a base, and played flawlessly behind the plate, filling the big shoes left when Lane Sutherland graduated last spring after four years of brilliance at and behind the plate.
Senior Auggie Johnson had a hit, scored a run, and made a fine play at shortstop for Coast. Senior Thor Ronemus had a hit and scored a pair of runs, and senior Jack MacKinnon scored a run, singled and stole a base.
Coach Brian Machado said he has “a lot of talent on this team,” and as to coming up with only five hits (against eight hits for the opponent) in Saturday’s win, he added, “It’s all about timely hits.”
The Broncos host Washington Union High School on Friday, March 10, at 3:30 p.m., and again on Saturday, March 11, at noon. KTEA-FM (103.5) will broadcast both games.
Comments