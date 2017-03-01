Coast Union tennis team opens with narrow win

The Coast Union boys tennis team defeated Santa Maria by a single point Thursday, Feb. 23, in its home opener, 7-6. The doubles team of Eric Hollingsead and Paul Butterfield won their sets 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
The doubles team of Trent Ferguson and Dillyn Barbosa won two of their three sets 2-6, 7-5, 6-0. And Alex Mendez and Jonah Tamoria were successful in two of their three sets, 0-6, 6-3, 6-0.
The Broncos weren’t so successful on Feb. 24, losing 18-0 at Paso Robles High School. But Coach Tom Coxwell said the boys “learned what we need to work on and came away with a positive outlook.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Coast traveled to Templeton and lost 16-2. Coxwell said, “It wasn’t as bad as it sounds. Almost every point was contested … there’s lots of fight in these boys.”
Singles players Jesse Hauser (0-6, 6-3, 2-6) and Geo Esponza (6-4, 5-7, 0-6), each won a set; David Nolan’s scores were 0-6, 6-7, 1-6).
The next home match for the tennis team is at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, against Paso Robles.
Softball
The Coast Union softball season is underway, and the Lady Broncos host the Mission Prep Royals Friday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m. Head coach Steve Kniffen has announced his coaching staff: Eddie Ortiz, Heather Markham and Tommy Moreno.
Kniffen has 13 players out for softball. He inherits a team that won the Coast Valley League in 2016 with a 10-0 record and got to the second round of the CIF Division 5A playoffs, beating Orangewood Academy 12-2 before losing to Faith Baptist 13-1.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Lady Broncos traveled to Templeton to play the Eagles and were shut out, 18-0, with Zoe Markham supplying Coast’s only hit. The team hosts Nipomo, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Baseball
Head baseball coach Brian Machado enters the 2017 season without longtime assistant coach Steve Kniffen, who is coaching the Coast Union softball team this season. But Machado has added venerable Little League baseball coach Gary Stephenson to his staff. Stephenson joins assistant coach Andy Zinn, who has served the team for several years.
The Broncos, who won the Coast Valley League last year (10-0), open their season at home in a nonleague game against Kings Christian at noon Saturday, March 4. That game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5).
