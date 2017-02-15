Bronco Boosters plan reverse drawing fundraiser March 4

Someone just arrived in Cambria from Australia, and is asked whether he wants to buy a ticket to the Bronco Boosters’ “reverse drawing” — to take a chance on winning $5,000. It’s possible he’s never heard of a reverse drawing.
It’s simple, as attendees at this year’s event — March 4 at the Veterans Memorial Building in the West Village — will explain to that visitor from Down Under.
All 100 tickets ($125 each) are drawn until only 10 are left. Those 10 ticket-holders come up to the stage and are eliminated one by one, unless they all agree to split the $5,000 pot. Tickets are available by calling 805-286-6119 or 805-927-3260.
This is boosters’ biggest fundraiser of the year, and it is always a rocking, fun-filled evening with a meal, wine and beer, and friends greeting friends who hadn’t seen each other since last year’s reverse drawing.
The list of Coast Union High School programs that have benefited from the boosters over the past school year is impressive.
▪ Athletic sports equipment and uniforms: $8,590.
▪ Athletic tournament fees and home game banners: $4,836.
▪ Library books and publications: $2,025.
▪ FFA conferences: $4,200.
▪ College scholarships for seniors: $4,000.
▪ ASB leadership camp: $2,700.
▪ 3D digital printer for the art department: $1,669.
▪ Other contributions to programs at CUHS: $1,756.
