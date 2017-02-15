Lady Broncos win league title, earn home-court opener for CIF playoffs

The Coast Union girls basketball team wrapped up a perfect 10-0 Coast Valley League season, defeating Shandon 40-25 on Friday night, Feb. 10. It’s the first time in several years that the girls’ varsity has won the CVL championship.
Against Shandon, Kaylee Ferguson led the team with 13 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocked shots. Ellie Kennedy added 11 points and five rebounds while Karis Lawson contributed 10 points, six assists and five steals.
The Lady Broncos finished the regular season at 12-6 overall.
On Thursday, Feb. 16, the girls varsity entertains the Newbury Park Adventist Lady Gators in a 6 p.m. CIF Division 5A playoff game. The Gators finished the regular season at 11-8 overall and wrapped up Omega League play with a 9-5 record.
The Gators have six seniors (Coast Union has one, Emily McAvoy), and sisters Rachel (freshman) and Wylie Schlemmer (senior) are among the team leaders in scoring. Rachel has scored 54 points on the season, and her sister had tallied 46, according to the MaxPreps site for the Gators. Katherine Anaya has scored 48 for the Gators.
The game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5).
Comments