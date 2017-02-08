Lopsided basketball wins continue for Coast Union boys; girls clinch CVL title

0:37 Rain causes dangerous driving conditions in North County Pause

0:41 Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

0:29 This is how dry Lopez Lake has gotten this summer

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:34 Take a virtual hike along Rocky Canyon Trail

1:01 Parker Jones's steal, free throws save the day for Mission Prep in win over SLO High