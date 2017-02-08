Lopsided basketball wins continue for Coast Union boys; girls clinch CVL title

As the final seconds ticked down on the game clock, the Valley Christian Academy player, dribbling urgently, was about 55 feet from the basket when he hurled the ball on a high trajectory toward the basket.
The horn ending the game blared while the ball was still in the air. It smacked into the backboard and snapped through the net, for a miraculous 3-pointer. The VCA bench went wild, jumping up and down, cheering, and embracing their teammate as though they had just won the game — or perhaps the Coast Valley League.
The Coast Union crowd applauded at full volume as well. Unfortunately, the buzzer-beater only added three points to the VCA Lions’ final score, 17, and the talented Broncos had amassed 58 points in this lopsided contest Friday night, Feb. 3, at Coast Union.
The victory improved Coast Union’s first-place standing in the CVL to 8-0; the Lions dropped to 4-3. Auggie Johnson led the scoring for the Broncos with 18 points (including four 3-pointers); he also grabbed four rebounds.
Jez Lawson tallied 13 points, had five rebounds and a pair of assists. Jack MacKinnon poured in nine points, snagged seven rebounds, dished out six assists and had a steal as well. Thor Ronemus scored six points and had a pair of rebounds, while Roberto Cueva had six points, two rebounds and four assists.
Riley Kennedy had four points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Nick Roper had two rebounds and two steals. Sam MacKinnon did not play; he is receiving physical therapy from trainer Sherry Baldwin for an ankle injury. Coach Tim May is hopeful MacKinnon will be able to play by Feb. 17; he is “a truly integral part of our team,” May said.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Coast dominated Coastal Christian 62-13, boosting their first-place CVL record to 9-0, with one game to play — Friday night at Shandon.
Jez Lawson and Auggie Johnson led the scoring with 17 points each. Johnson chipped in with three rebounds, two assists a pair of steals and a blocked shot. Lawson had two rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Jack MacKinnon played rough and tumble under the boards, hauling down nine rebounds; he had two assists, five steals and he scored 14 points for Coast. Roberto Cueva had eight points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals. The opening CIF Division 5A playoff game is tentatively set for Wednesday Feb. 15.
That game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5).
Girls
The Lady Broncos continued their unbeaten play in the Coast Valley League by defeating the Valley Christian Academy 34-14 on Feb. 3 at Coast Union.
Coming into this week, the Lady Broncos were 8-0, one game ahead of Coastal Christian (7-1). In the win over VCA, Meg Stern and Karis Lawson each scored seven points. Kaylee Ferguson and Angie Gutierrez each contributed six points for Coast.
Alondra Mercado added four points, Ellie Kennedy poured in three points, and Bella Raethke made one free throw for Coast.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Coast defeated Coastal Christian 42-15 and locked up its first CVL championship (9-0) in many years with a 42-15 romp.
Hence, the team qualifies for a home CIF Division 5A playoff game next week, likely Thursday, Feb. 16, according to Coast Union officials.
It was “Seniors Night” at Coast Union,and the only senior on the team is Emily McAvoy, who, with her parents, received recognition before the game.
JV boys
The junior varsity Broncos outscored the Valley Christian Academy JV Lions 43-29 on Friday night, Feb. 3. Coach Michael McAvoy said that his team alternated between a man-to-man defense and a 3-2 zone, which caused the JV Lions to turn the ball over several times.
Because they were the dominant team, Coast players patiently waited until the shot clock ticked down to just a few seconds before launching shots at the basket, to avoid the appearance of running up the score against an undermanned team.
Coast Union shot a season-high 69 percent from the free throw line, making 11 foul shots in 16 tries. David Amodei poured in 16 points (including nine from beyond the 3-point arc) to lead the Broncos.
Nate Markham chipped in with 14 (including six of seven free throws), and David Nolan contributed seven points.
This game was the last home game this season for the JV team, which concludes its season Friday at Shandon.
Contact John FitzRandolph with sports news at johnfitz44@gmail.com.
