Coast Union boys romp again, stay perfect in CVL play

The Coast Union varsity boys basketball team’s lopsided win (62-9) over the Maricopa Indians on Friday night, Jan. 27 marked the sixth straight victory over a Coast Valley League opponent in which Coast scored 60 points or more. The Broncos made it seven straight Monday night and were named the top seed in CIF Division 5A.
Coming into this week, the Broncos were 6-0 in the CVL with four more league games to play before CIF Division 5 playoffs begin.
In last Friday’s home game against the Indians, Coast poured in 38 points in the first quarter, making it seem easy against a vastly inferior opponent. As the game progressed, coach Tim May asked his team to work the shot clock (which starts at 35) down to just a few seconds so it would not appear the Broncos were deliberately running up the score.
Given the lower level of competition in a game like that, May’s players have a chance to work on strategic plays involving lightning-quick passing and alert moves to the basket.
Jack MacKinnon led the team with 21 points and 11 rebounds; he added four assists and four steals. Jez Lawson tallied 14 points (including a dramatic dunk, which brought a loud roar from the fans); he also had four steals, six assists and four rebounds.
Auggie Johnson chipped in with 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists while snagging four steals. Riley Kennedy had 10 points and five rebounds.
The Broncos traveled to Cuyama Valley on Monday, Jan. 30, and posted a 60-30 victory against the Bears. May said the team “didn’t play like a number one seed” in CIF Division 5A, but nonetheless said it was “a nice recognition for what we have accomplished so far this season.”
The Coaches Poll for the Division 5A lists the Broncos as the top seed; Maxpreps also lists Coast Union’s varsity basketball team as the highest seed in the playoffs.
The next home game for the Broncos is Friday, Feb. 3 against Valley Christian Academy. The junior varsity plays at 3:30 p.m., the girls play at 5 p.m., and the varsity boys take the court at 6:30.
Girls
The Lady Broncos’ basketball team won two Coast Valley League games last week, first defeating Maricopa on the road Wednesday, Jan. 25, by a 43-19 score. In that game Kaylee Ferguson scored 15 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had an assist as well.
Karis Lawson scored nine points, had five steals and dished out eight assists. Ellie Kennedy contributed 11 points and hauled down eight boards for Coast.
On Friday, Jan. 27, Coast Union defeated Maricopa again, this time at home by a 51-14 score. Lawson led the team with 17 points, 10 assists and seven steals. Ferguson chipped in with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Kennedy had ten points and five rebounds for the Lady Broncos.
On Monday, Jan. 30, Coast Union traveled to Cuyama Valley and defeated the Lady Bears, 30-20. Kennedy let the team with 11 points, six rebounds and one steal. Meg Stern chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and a three-pointer for Coast. Emily McAvoy added four points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
JV boys
For the third time this basketball season, the Coast Union junior varsity team traveled to Santa Maria to take on the JV Saints, and as Coach Michael McAvoy said, “The third time wasn’t the charm.”
The Broncos lost to the Saints 54-43 on Thursday, Jan. 26, but the score was closer than their previous games, which they lost 56-35 and 58-42. McAvoy said seven players suited up for the game, while Santa Maria had 14 players in uniform.
Notwithstanding the final score, the Broncos played “a fantastic 3-2 defense which really slowed the Saints’ 3-point sharpshooters,” the coach explained. He said his team is improving on the necessary communication (especially on defense) among all five players.
The improved defensive effort helped produce 25 rebounds, a season high for Coast. David Amodei had five rebounds to go with 15 points. David Nolan added seven rebounds, two blocked shots and four points.
