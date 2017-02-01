Coast boys snap skid with tie; girls fall 9-0

The Coast Union boys soccer squad put a pair of rough losses behind on Friday, Jan.27 at Coast Union, battling to a 2-2 tie with the freshman soccer team from Paso Robles.
The Broncos had lost twice during the previous week, falling by scores of 7-0 and 8-0.
On Friday, Emany Plasencia and junior Danny Pena accounted for the Broncos’ two goals. Coach Luis Plasencia said he only had a dozen players for the Paso Robles match, given that two players were ill and five attended a church retreat.
Plasencia said the team’s confidence level was shaken somewhat by the two straight shutouts.
“I notice that they feel terrible because at the end of the game they feel terrible but they are not thinking of the circumstances of how they lost. They are thinking that they should have won,” he said. “I hope to bring their motivation up.”
Plasencia has three seniors, five juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen.
“Basically, only the juniors have been playing consistently,” Plasencia said. The boys played Wednesday, Feb. 1 (too late for this edition) and their last home game is Saturday, Feb. 4, against Liberty High School, an 11:30 a.m. start.
Girls
Tough times for the Coast Union girls soccer team continued Saturday, Jan. 28, as the Lady Hawks from Liberty High School blanked the Lady Broncos 9-0. Liberty scored three goals in the first half and six in the second to polish off Coast Union.
In fairness to Coast Union, Coach Victoria McConnell explained that while she started the game against Liberty with a dozen players, injuries left her with only seven at the end of the match. Even her goalkeeper, Cynthia Cadena, was hurt.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, Coast was shaded by Dunn School, 2-1. The only goal for Coast in that match was scored by Ashly Colinson what McConnell called a “beautiful play orchestrated between Ashly and Kaelani Ribera.”
Cadena had 15 saves in goal.
Comments